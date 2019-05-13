New finance and operating chief at Cantel

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) has promoted Peter Clifford has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Shaun Blakeman has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Clifford and Mr. Blakeman will serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

Most recently, Mr. Clifford served as Vice President of Operations, Finance and Information Technology of IDEX Corporation, and held various senior financial positions for General Electric.

Most recently, Shaun was Senior Finance Director at Medtronic. Prior to Cantel, he held leadership roles with increasing responsibility for five years at IDEX Corporation.