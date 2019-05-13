Sun Life may buy back up to 3.03% of its common shares

Sun Life (NYSE:SLF) gets approvals to boost the number of common shares it can repurchase for cancellation to 18M, or 3.03% of its common shares outstanding, from 14M or 2.36%.

Reports approvals from Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Effective date of the amendment is May 14, 2019; the normal course issuer bid will continue until Aug. 13, 2019, or earlier if the company completes its purchases before then.

Previously: Sun Life boosts dividend, stock buyback; AUM reaches C$1.01T (May 8)