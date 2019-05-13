Kellogg looks to reorganize in Europe

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announces a proposed reorganization plan for the European business designed to simplify the organization, increase organizational efficiency and enhance key processes.

The company says it will consult with various employees representative groups in the region.

Financial details: "The project is expected to result in cumulative pretax charges of approximately $50 million, including certain non-cash credits. Cash costs are expected to be approximately $57 million. The Company currently anticipates employee-related costs totaling approximately $33 million which will include severance and other termination benefits; and other costs totaling approximately $17 million which will primarily consist of charges related to relocation, third party legal and consulting fees, and contract termination costs."

