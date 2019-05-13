Mohawk Group to go public

Mohawk Group (MWK) files for an IPO to raise as much as $58M.

Mohawk calls itself a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company with eyes on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Mohawk generated $73.3M in revenue in 2018 and a net loss of $9.2M.

The company lists Amazon, Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL), Frigidaire (OTCPK:ELUXF), Trademark Global and any CPG companies selling products similar to ours in the e-commerce space. In the areas of our proprietary software, Mohawk sees Amazon, Jungle Scout, Helium 10, Scope, Datahawk, DataWeave, Tallridge, Boomerang Commerce, Adobe and AMZScout as competitors.

SEC Form S-1