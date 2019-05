OPTT, MARA among premarket gainers

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) +26% on being acquired by E2open.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) +11% on entering into a license agreement for the Greater China territory with HanX Biopharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) +10% on Q1 earnings.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) +8% on Q1 earnings.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +9% on Q1 earnings.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) +8% as PB3 PowerBuoy deployed in the Adriatic Sea has produced more than one MegaWatt-hour cumulative energy to date.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +8% as FDA OKs Fast Track Designation for CLR 131 in fourth line or later relapse/refractory multiple myeloma.

Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) +6% .