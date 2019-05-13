TEVA, UBER and MT among premarket losers

INSYS Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) -51% on potential bankruptcy.

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) -18% .

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) -18% after top line results in phase 2b trial with Seltorexant.

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) -15% on pricing equity offering.

cbdMD (NYSEMKT:YCBD) -13% on pricing stock offering.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) -12% .

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) -10% on Q1 earnings.

Cool Holdings (NASDAQ:AWSM) -10% .

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) -9% after 60 Minutes piece on alleged price fixing.

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) -9% after 60 Minutes piece on alleged price fixing.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) -9% after 60 Minutes piece on alleged price fixing.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) -7% after flop IPO.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) -6% .

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) -6% .

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -5% .

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) -5% .

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) -5% .

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) -5% .

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) -5% .