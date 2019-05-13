TEVA, UBER and MT among premarket losers

INSYS Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) -51% on potential bankruptcy.
Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) -18%.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) -18% after top line results in phase 2b trial with Seltorexant.
Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) -15% on pricing equity offering.
cbdMD (NYSEMKT:YCBD) -13% on pricing stock offering.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) -12%.
Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) -10% on Q1 earnings.
Cool Holdings (NASDAQ:AWSM) -10%.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) -9% after 60 Minutes piece on alleged price fixing.
Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) -9% after 60 Minutes piece on alleged price fixing.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) -9% after 60 Minutes piece on alleged price fixing.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) -7% after flop IPO.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) -6%.
Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) -6%.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -5%.
Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) -5%.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) -5%.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) -5%.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) -5%.
Reebonz Holding (NASDAQ:RBZ) -5%.
