TEVA, UBER and MT among premarket losers

INSYS Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY-51% on potential bankruptcy.

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) -18%.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV-18% after top line results in phase 2b trial with Seltorexant.

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS-15% on pricing equity offering.

cbdMD (NYSEMKT:YCBD-13% on pricing stock offering.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) -12%.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA-10% on Q1 earnings.

Cool Holdings (NASDAQ:AWSM) -10%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA-9% after 60 Minutes piece on alleged price fixing.

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI-9% after 60 Minutes piece on alleged price fixing.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP-9% after 60 Minutes piece on alleged price fixing.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER-7% after flop IPO.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) -6%.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) -6%.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -5%.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD-5%.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) -5%.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) -5%.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) -5%.

Reebonz Holding (NASDAQ:RBZ) -5%.

