FuelCell adds new fuel cell park to portfolio

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) closes on its acquisition of the 14.9 megawatt fuel cell park in Bridgeport, CT with Dominion Energy from Dominion Generation.

FuelCell developed, constructed and commissioned the Bridgeport fuel cell park in 2013 and has maintained the plant under a service agreement with Dominion Energy.

FuelCell Energy says the transaction is expected to add annual revenue in excess of $15M per year and EBITDA margins in excess of 50%

"The addition of this project asset to our generation portfolio is a major step towards our long-term strategy to diversify our generation portfolio, transitioning FuelCell Energy into a services focused business that delivers recurring revenue with strong EBITDA margins for our stockholders," FuelCell CEO Chip Bottone.

FCEL +2.94% premarket to $1.75.

