Amazon rolling out packing automation - Reuters

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is rolling out automation to box up customer orders, according to Reuters sources.

The robotic tech scans goods coming down the belt then immediately places the item in an appropriately sized box. The tech was added to a "handful" of warehouses in recent years.

Amazon has reportedly considered adding two machines at dozens more warehouses. Each machine removes at least 24 workers from the warehouse, which could lead to more than 1,300 job cuts across the 55 U.S. fulfillment centers.

Amazon's statement: “We are piloting this new technology with the goal of increasing safety, speeding up delivery times and adding efficiency across our network. We expect the efficiency savings will be re-invested in new services for customers, where new jobs will continue to be created.”

