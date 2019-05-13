Cellectar's CLR 131 Fast Track'd for multiple myeloma; shares up 6%

Thinly traded nano cap Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB +5.6% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume on the heels of Fast Track status in the U.S. for lead candidate CLR 131 for the fourth line (or greater) treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

CLR 131 is a phospholipid ether-drug conjugate (PDC) that selectively delivers radiation to malignant cancer cells.