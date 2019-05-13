U.S. stocks dive as China fights back

U.S. stocks sink while Treasuries and gold climb as China retaliates with tariff increases of its own on U.S. goods.
The Nasdaq slumps 2.0% and the S&P 500 falls 1.6%.
The Dow loses more than 400 points, down 1.7%.
By S&P 500 sectors, information technology (-2.3%) and consumer discretionary (-2.2%) take the biggest hit. Utilities (+0.1%) and real estate (-0.6%) fare better than the broader market
In Europe, too, stocks are on the decline with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index down 1.2%.
Investors turn to the safety of Treasuries and gold. The 2-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 7 basis points to 2.201% and the 10-year Treasury yield falls 5 bps to 2.417%.
Gold rises 0.9% to $1,299.20 per ounce.
Crude oil +2.4% to $63.14 per barrel.
Previously: China retaliates against U.S. on increased tariffs (May 13)
