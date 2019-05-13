U.S. stocks dive as China fights back

U.S. stocks sink while Treasuries and gold climb as China retaliates with tariff increases of its own on U.S. goods.

The Nasdaq slumps 2.0% and the S&P 500 falls 1.6% .

The Dow loses more than 400 points, down 1.7% .

By S&P 500 sectors, information technology ( -2.3% ) and consumer discretionary ( -2.2% ) take the biggest hit. Utilities ( +0.1% ) and real estate ( -0.6% ) fare better than the broader market

In Europe, too, stocks are on the decline with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index down 1.2% .

Investors turn to the safety of Treasuries and gold. The 2-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 7 basis points to 2.201% and the 10-year Treasury yield falls 5 bps to 2.417%.

Gold rises 0.9% to $1,299.20 per ounce.

Crude oil +2.4% to $63.14 per barrel.

