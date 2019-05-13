Wendy's seen as 'compelling' opportunity

Piper Jaffray starts off coverage on Wendy's (WEN -0.8% ) with an Overweight rating and price target of $22.

"We believe WEN shares offer compelling opportunity as the company works to leverage its made-fresh value proposition and continues to grow its asset-light base," updates the firm.

PJ calls the unit-level economics of the Wendy's concept healthy and notes that management has maintained a steady commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders via share repurchase and dividends.

The Wendy's Quant rating on Seeking Alpha is Neutral.