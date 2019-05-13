Vodafone -6.5% on report heavy dividend cut is nigh

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is 6.5% lower and at a two-month low in Nasdaq trading following a Sunday Times report that says the company's preparing to "slash" its dividend Tuesday with its earnings report.

That would reverse a pledge to investors to protect the dividend.

But the company's expected to rein in the full-year payout tomorrow, according to the report, to pay for 5G investment and still address a €32B debt pile.

Dividend payouts cost Vodafone €3.9B last year; the stock's forward dividend yield sits at 9.55%.