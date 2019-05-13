Piper Jaffray sees Wingstop running to new high

Piper Jaffray launches coverage on Wingstop (WING -2.9% ) with an Overweight rating.

"We believe WING shares offer compelling long-term growth opportunity within an asset-light operating structure. The brand has a solid unit-level economic profile and management has a solid track record of operations and commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Potential catalysts include positive same-store sales from recent marketing and digital transaction initiatives and execution of the company’s development pipeline supported by human capital investments," reads the PJ note on the restaurant chain.

Piper Jaffray's price target of $88 on Wingstop is ~47X the FY20 EBITDA estimate. The 52-week high on Wingstop is $79.92.