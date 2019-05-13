Auris Medical down 15% on equity offering

Thinly traded Auris Medical (EARS -14.9% ) slumps on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 403K shares, on reaction to its public equity offering.

The offering consists of 330K common shares and warrants to purchase up to 330K shares at $3.90 per share and warrant in addition to 1,721,280 pre-funded warrants plus 1,721,280 standard warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares at a combined price of $3.89.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 307,692 common shares and/or additional warrants to purchase up toe 307,692 shares.

Gross proceeds should be ~$8M. Closing date is May 15.