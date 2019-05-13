aqualis join forces with Braemar Technical Services

Aqualis (OTC:AQUSF) agrees to acquire marine adjusting and offshore business from Braemar Technical Services, and the combined company will be renamed as AqualisBraemar that will focus on offshore wind and other marine industries.

Braemar will take 26% stake in the enlarged consultancy, which could be increased to 33% depending on business performance.

The merger is expected to generate estimated run rate EBITDA synergies of ~$2M to be implemented in end of 2021.

The deal is expected to close by the end of June.