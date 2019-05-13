More on Highpower International's Q1 results; shares -4%

Highpower International (HPJ -4.5% ) reports Q1 sales growth of 16.7% Y/Y to $58.1M, with Lithium segment +16.8% Y/Y, and the NiMH batteries and accessories segment +16.7% Y/Y.

Lithium business net sales were $42.7M.

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 660 bps to 21.8%, and operating margin recovered by 561 bps to 1.4%.

Q1 EBITDA increased by 374.6% Y/Y to $2.79M; and margin improved by 362 bps to 4.8% Y/Y.

SG&A expenses were $2.79M (+41.4% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 4.8% up by 84 bps.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $10.55M, compare to $5.5M cash used a year ago.

2Q19 Outlook: Revenue growth of 20% Y/Y; and gross margin expected to be similar to Q1 or slightly lower.

