Tariff pain for planes, trains and automobiles

Transportation stocks slide after the U.S.-China trade battle ratchets back up.
Decliners in the auto/trucking sectors include Navistar (NAV -4.8%), Wabash (WNC -2.6%), Oshkosk (OSK -3.9%), PACCAR (PCAR -2.6%), Tata Motors (TTM -5.5%), Kandi Technologies (KNDI -5.5%), Nio (NIO -4.3%), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT -4.5%), SORL Auto Parts (SORL -0.3%), Ferrari (RACE -2.6%), Veoneer (VNE -7.1%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -5.8%), Lear (LEA -3.9%), Visteon (VC -6.8%), Delphi Technologies (DLPH -5.3%), Cummins (CMI -3.6%), BorgWarner (BWA -4.2%) and Superior Industries (SUP -3.1%).
Airline stocks in retreat include China Southern (ZNH -5.2%), Azul (AZUL -6.2%), Delta Air Lines (DAL -3.9%), United Continental (UAL -3.3%), JetBlue (JBLU -3.4%), Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY -6.5%), China Eastern Airlines (CEA -2.8%), America Airlines Group (AAL -4.7%) and Hawaiian Holdings (HA -4.6%).
Railroad-related casualties include L.B. Foster (FSTR -4.4%), Trinity Industries (TRN -3.8%), FreightCar of America (RAIL -4%) and Norfolk Southern (NSC -3.4%).
Previously: Auto sector skids after China tariff shot (May 13)
