Tariff pain for planes, trains and automobiles

Transportation stocks slide after the U.S.-China trade battle ratchets back up.

Decliners in the auto/trucking sectors include Navistar (NAV -4.8% ), Wabash (WNC -2.6% ), Oshkosk (OSK -3.9% ), PACCAR (PCAR -2.6% ), Tata Motors (TTM -5.5% ), Kandi Technologies (KNDI -5.5% ), Nio (NIO -4.3% ), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT -4.5% ), SORL Auto Parts (SORL -0.3% ), Ferrari (RACE -2.6% ), Veoneer (VNE -7.1% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -5.8% ), Lear (LEA -3.9% ), Visteon (VC -6.8% ), Delphi Technologies (DLPH -5.3% ), Cummins (CMI -3.6% ), BorgWarner (BWA -4.2% ) and Superior Industries (SUP -3.1% ).

Airline stocks in retreat include China Southern (ZNH -5.2% ), Azul (AZUL -6.2% ), Delta Air Lines (DAL -3.9% ), United Continental (UAL -3.3% ), JetBlue (JBLU -3.4% ), Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY -6.5% ), China Eastern Airlines (CEA -2.8% ), America Airlines Group (AAL -4.7% ) and Hawaiian Holdings (HA -4.6% ).

Railroad-related casualties include L.B. Foster (FSTR -4.4% ), Trinity Industries (TRN -3.8% ), FreightCar of America (RAIL -4% ) and Norfolk Southern (NSC -3.4% ).

