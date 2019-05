Nuveen monthly dividend funds goes ex-dividend tomorrow (National)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) - $0.0655.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) - $0.0595.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) - $0.0565

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) - $0.0425

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) - $0.0315.

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) - $0.0150.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) - $0.0535

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) - $0.0535

Payable June 3; for shareholders of record May 15; ex-div May 14.

