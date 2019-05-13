Capital Product Partners Q1 net income rises Y/Y

Capital Product Partners (CPLP -2.7% ) Q1 from net income from continuing operations of $7.2M increased from $3.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Taking into account preferred interest in net income attributable to the holders of Class B units and the interest attributable to the general partner, Q1 net loss from continuing operations was 10 cents per unit vs. net income of 1 cent per unit a year earlier.

Q1 total revenue of $26.8M fell 9% from $29.4M in the year-ago quarter, due to fewer average number of vessels in its

Capital Product Partners reported in-line with expectations, according to SA contributor J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge, who is long CPLP and spinoff shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI).

Mintzmyer expects valuation upside to continue and cheers company plans to install scrubbers on the entire fleet, a move that will give the company a "superior position in 2020."

Q1 operating surplus came to $30.5M vs. $26.0M in Q1 2018 and $33.4M for Q4 2018.

Previously: Capital Product Partners EPS of -$0.10 (May 13)