Pinterest gains a bull in initiation flurry

Citi rates Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) at Buy with a $34 target, implying a 17% upside, leading a flurry of initiations as the analyst quiet period expires.

The firm says the newly public company has been effective at audience growth and monetization.

Citi projects $5B in revenue and over $500M in FCF by 2024, representing a 35% 5-year revenue CAGR.

Other PINS initiations: JPMorgan, Neutral and $32 target; Baird, Outperform and $36; RBC, Sector Perform and $28; Barclays, Equal-Weight and $28.