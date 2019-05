Nuveen monthly dividend funds goes ex-dividend tomorrow

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) - $0.0300

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) - $0.1030

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) - $0.0375.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) - $0.1020

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) - $0.0350

Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHD) - $0.0325

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) - $0.0415

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JCO) - $0.0470

Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) - $0.0520

Payable June 3; for shareholders of record May 15; ex-div May 14.

Press Release