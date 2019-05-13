Microsoft project adds more fuel to crypto rally

Microsoft's Ion project is the first decentralized infrastructure implementation by a major tech company that is built directly on the bitcoin blockchain, writes Leigh Cuen at Coindesk.

Cuen describes: "For example, if you log onto Airbnb using Facebook, a protocol deals with the software that sends the personal information from your social profile to that external service provider. In this case, Ion handles the decentralized identifiers, which control the ability to prove you own the keys to this data."

World Wide Web Consortium co-founder Christopher Allen: "To have Microsoft say they are not scared of bitcoin ... is, I think, a step in the right direction.”

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) today is higher by 7.1% to $7,474.