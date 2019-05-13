Zoom scoops up three new bulls

JPMorgan starts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) at Overweight with a $113 PT and adds the company to its Focus List.
The firm thinks Zoom "will help fundamentally change the way that business is conducted going forward."
More action: Piper Jaffray starts Zoom at Overweight and a $90 target citing the "triple digit growth and profitability profile."
BofAML initiates Zoom at Buy with an $89 PT saying the tech "just works" and "fundamentally changes the way people collaborate."
Zoom shares are down 5.4% to $75.31 on a day when tech is taking a beating from US-China trade tensions and Uber's IPO thud on Friday.
