Zoom scoops up three new bulls

JPMorgan starts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) at Overweight with a $113 PT and adds the company to its Focus List.

The firm thinks Zoom "will help fundamentally change the way that business is conducted going forward."

More action: Piper Jaffray starts Zoom at Overweight and a $90 target citing the "triple digit growth and profitability profile."

BofAML initiates Zoom at Buy with an $89 PT saying the tech "just works" and "fundamentally changes the way people collaborate."