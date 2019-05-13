B2Gold's Fekola mine gold production to increase to 5M ounces after $50M expansion

B2Gold (BTG +2.5% ) to invest $50M for the expansion of its 80%-owned Fekola mine, which would allow to produce ~5M ounces of gold over the new mine life of 12 years.

Processing throughput is expected to increase from current 6M tonne to 7.5M, annually.

Average annual gold output would increase to more than 550,000 ounces in the five-year period 2020 – 2024.

The company says that in 2018, its first full year of commercial production, Fekola produced 439,068 ounces of gold exceeding expectations of 430,000 ounces.

Mali's government owns the remaining 20% in the mine.