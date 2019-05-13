KVH Industries sells Videotel for $90M

KVH Industries (KVHI +3.4% ) announces it has sold its maritime training business, the Videotel group of companies, to an affiliate of Oakley Capital (OTC:OCIVF) for a base purchase price of $90M, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to working capital adjustments. The sale was completed immediately.

KVH expects to use a portion of the net proceeds of the sale to repay the full balance of its outstanding term loans and a substantial portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Management expects to issue revised financial guidance for the 2Q19 reflecting the sale of Videotel, along with select pro forma disclosures, on or about May 15.