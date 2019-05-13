Kashkari sees U.S. holding upper hand in China trade fight - CNBC

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari sees the U.S. in a better position than China in the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

With the U.S. being a larger economy and less sensitive to trade, "a tit-for-tat strategy would seem to lean toward the U.S. strength rather than the China strength," he said in an interview on CNBC.

Even with the market volatility resulting from the trade dispute, the U.S. economy has yet to feel a real impact from tariffs, Kashkari said.

And as a result, he's comfortable with keeping the Fed's benchmark interest rate in a target range of 2.25%-2.5%.

"I think we have rates roughly at neutral," he said.

Kashkari, a non-voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, does participate in the policy-making committee's discussions.