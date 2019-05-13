Shareholder revolt puts spotlight on Rio’s Oyu Tolgoi mine - FT

SailingStone Capital, the second largest shareholder in Rio Tinto (RIO -2.6% ) controlled Turquoise Hill (TRQ -4% ) is expected to vote against the re-election of the company's board members during the miner annual meeting

SailingStone claims the four independent directors, hand picked by Rio are not representing the interest of all investors, and Rio has too much influence over Turquoise Hill.

Oyu Tolgoi is one of Rio’s most important growth assets, and Rio is overseeing construction of a $5.3bn underground project aimed to lift annual output to 550,000 tonnes

However, the project has run into technical problems and first sustainable production is not expected until around 2022, a year later than originally forecasted.

