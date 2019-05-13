Citron tweets about Jumia fraud (again)

Citron Research keeps hitting at Jumia Technologies (JMIA -8.9% ) with a new tweet reiterating a "ZERO" price target and pointing to a BBC Africa interview with Africa Impact Group founder Issam Chleuh.

While discussing last week's Uber IPO, Chleuh calls Jumia a "big fraud" and cites Citron's research into the matter.

