TV networks make inroads to addressable advertising

Major TV network owners are making moves on addressable advertising, a $2B market ripe for tapping now that technology has advanced to enable showing different ads to people watching the same program.

Viacom (VIA -4.7% , VIA -5% ), CBS (CBS -4.2% ) and Fox (FOX -1.7% , FOXA -1.6% ) are in talks with distributors to begin selling a small part of national commercial time as targeted ads, the WSJ notes.

That's a small effort so far, but the advent of streaming services and the rise of Google and Facebook as ad giants have built a world where addressable advertising is becoming a marketing expectation.

The networks sell most of their ad time (about 14 minutes per hour) to marketers running non-addressable advertising; while distributors like Dish Network (DISH -3.7% ) and Comcast (CMCSA -2.2% ) are using their two minutes per hour to target ads at specific ZIP codes and even households based on data attributes.

Addressable-ad spending is expected to top $2.5B in 2019 (3.7% of total TV ad spending).