TV networks make inroads to addressable advertising

Major TV network owners are making moves on addressable advertising, a $2B market ripe for tapping now that technology has advanced to enable showing different ads to people watching the same program.
Viacom (VIA -4.7%, VIA -5%), CBS (CBS -4.2%) and Fox (FOX -1.7%, FOXA -1.6%) are in talks with distributors to begin selling a small part of national commercial time as targeted ads, the WSJ notes.
That's a small effort so far, but the advent of streaming services and the rise of Google and Facebook as ad giants have built a world where addressable advertising is becoming a marketing expectation.
The networks sell most of their ad time (about 14 minutes per hour) to marketers running non-addressable advertising; while distributors like Dish Network (DISH -3.7%) and Comcast (CMCSA -2.2%) are using their two minutes per hour to target ads at specific ZIP codes and even households based on data attributes.
Addressable-ad spending is expected to top $2.5B in 2019 (3.7% of total TV ad spending).
