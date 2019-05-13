Ralph Lauren Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (-3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.