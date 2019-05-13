New Relic Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.19M (+30.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, newr has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.