The Container Store Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $243.2M (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tcs has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.