U.S.-China trade war batters stocks

U.S. stocks continue to take a bruising and crude oil loses most of its gains as the U.S.-China trade war amps up with China's retaliatory tariffs.
Meanwhile, President Trump repeat-tweets his comments urging people to buy U.S. goods to avoid tariffs and reiterating that China shouldn't retaliate.
The S&P 500, on track to its biggest drop since Jan. 3, slides 2.4%; the Dow, losing more than 600 points, slumps 2.3%; and the Nasdaq, filled with tech heavyweights, skids 3.2%.
10 of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors fall, with utilities (+0.6%) the only one lit green. Information tech (-3.3%), industrials (-3.0%), and consumer discretionary (-2.8%) take the biggest hits.
10-year Treasury climbs, pushing yield down 7 basis points to 2.396%.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed down 1.2%.
Crude oil is little changed at $61.68 per barrel; soon after stock markets opened it had been up 2.4% to $63.14 per barrel.
Gold rises 0.9% to $1,299.20 per ounce.
Now read: U.S. stocks dive as China fights back »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox