U.S.-China trade war batters stocks

U.S. stocks continue to take a bruising and crude oil loses most of its gains as the U.S.-China trade war amps up with China's retaliatory tariffs.

Meanwhile, President Trump repeat-tweets his comments urging people to buy U.S. goods to avoid tariffs and reiterating that China shouldn't retaliate.

The S&P 500, on track to its biggest drop since Jan. 3, slides 2.4% ; the Dow, losing more than 600 points, slumps 2.3% ; and the Nasdaq, filled with tech heavyweights, skids 3.2% .

10 of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors fall, with utilities ( +0.6% ) the only one lit green. Information tech ( -3.3% ), industrials ( -3.0% ), and consumer discretionary ( -2.8% ) take the biggest hits.

10-year Treasury climbs, pushing yield down 7 basis points to 2.396%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed down 1.2% .

Crude oil is little changed at $61.68 per barrel; soon after stock markets opened it had been up 2.4% to $63.14 per barrel.