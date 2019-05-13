Banks not spared in trade war-related selloff

China's retaliation this morning against boosted U.S. tariffs from last week has sent the major averages sharply lower, with the S&P 500 down 2.3% .

Those most affected by the trade spat - think industrials and ag-related names - are leading the selloff: Boeing is lower by 4.1% , Deere is off 6.2% , for example.

The banks are getting beat up as well, with the XLF down 2.5% , and the KRE down 3% .