Banks not spared in trade war-related selloff

China's retaliation this morning against boosted U.S. tariffs from last week has sent the major averages sharply lower, with the S&P 500 down 2.3%.
Those most affected by the trade spat - think industrials and ag-related names - are leading the selloff: Boeing is lower by 4.1%, Deere is off 6.2%, for example.
The banks are getting beat up as well, with the XLF down 2.5%, and the KRE down 3%.
Individual players: Bank of America (BAC -3.9%), Citigroup (C -4.4%), JPMorgan (JPM -2.3%), Goldman Sachs (GS -3.5%), Morgan Stanley (MS -3.7%), Wells Fargo (WFC -1.1%), U.S. Bancorp (USB -2.1%), KeyCorp (KEY -3.9%), Regions Financial (RF -3.7%), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -3.5%).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox