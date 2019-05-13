Sands China to open new European-themed property

Sands China (LVS, OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF) plans to rename its Holiday Inn in the Cotai section of Macau as The Londoner as part of a major upgrade.

The new look resort is expected to be operational by 2021.

The casino operator already has the Venetian and Parisian running off the European city theme.

"It’s important to keep fresh – some of the Sands properties are getting a bit aged and you always need freshness in Macau," notes Bernstein gaming analyst Vitaly Umansky on the development.