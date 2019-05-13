Triple-net, health-care REITs sit out the plunge

With most industry sectors bleeding red as China and the U.S. launch new tariffs in their trade war, triple-net and health-care REITs provide some relief.

Among triple-net REITs, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC +0.5% ) makes the strongest move, followed by Vereit (VER +0.2% ), Store Capital (STOR +0.2% ), National Retail Properties (NNN +0.3% ), and Realty Income (O).