Triple-net, health-care REITs sit out the plunge

With most industry sectors bleeding red as China and the U.S. launch new tariffs in their trade war, triple-net and health-care REITs provide some relief.
Among triple-net REITs, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC +0.5%) makes the strongest move, followed by Vereit (VER +0.2%), Store Capital (STOR +0.2%), National Retail Properties (NNN +0.3%), and Realty Income (O).
Health-care REIT HCP (HCP +1.4%) rises more than 1%, while Healthcare Trust of America (HTA +0.8%), Physicians Realty (DOC +0.7%), and Ventas (VTR +0.7%) also gain nicely. Omega Healthcare (OHI +0.5%) and LTC Properties (LTC +0.2%) stay in positive territory as well.
