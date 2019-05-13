Goldman applies for banking license in Japan - FT

Goldman Sachs (GS -3.7% ) applies for a banking license in Tokyo as part of its plan to start a global cash management business later this year, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

So far, Goldman only has banking licenses in the U.K., Germany, the U.S., and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile the industry's giants--JPMorgan, Citigroup, and HSBC--have extensive networks around the globe.

Goldman plans to operate the cash management business through a combinations of banking licenses and correspondent banking relationships, where it would use a local bank as a conduit to receive cash in markets where it doesn't have its own licenses.