Pilatus chooses light Gogo solution for its turboprops

Gogo (GOGO +1.7% ) has won selection from Pilatus to install its latest in-flight connectivity tech on an single-engine turboprop for the first time.

Pilatus chose Gogo's AVANCE L3 as a factory option for its PC-12 NG aircraft.

That will mark the first time passengers on a PC-12 NG will have access to Gogo Vision and its movies and TV programs.

The AVANCE L3 is optimized for small, lighter-weight installs at an affordable price point.

