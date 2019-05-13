Pilatus chooses light Gogo solution for its turboprops

Gogo (GOGO +1.7%) has won selection from Pilatus to install its latest in-flight connectivity tech on an single-engine turboprop for the first time.
Pilatus chose Gogo's AVANCE L3 as a factory option for its PC-12 NG aircraft.
That will mark the first time passengers on a PC-12 NG will have access to Gogo Vision and its movies and TV programs.
The AVANCE L3 is optimized for small, lighter-weight installs at an affordable price point.
