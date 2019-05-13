Frannie privatization unlikely, says Sherrod Brown - FT

The lead Democrat on the Senate banking committee says he's "not optimistic" about the chances of privatizing Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -4.6% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -4.3% ) -- the two companies now under government control that guarantee most U.S. mortgages, the Financial Times reports.

"I still do not think the proponents of this have produced enough evidence that it is better than the status quo," Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) told the FT in an interview. "The status quo is not particularly bad."

While Brown is working with his counterpart Mike Crapo (R-ID) on a bill that would release the two companies from government conservatorship--where they've been since the 2008 financial crisis--he doesn't expect the two sides to reach an agreement.

