EVI industries acquires Professional Laundry Systems and affiliates

EVI Industries (EVI -1.1% ) announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets and certain liabilities of Commercial Laundry Products, Inc., Professional Laundry Systems of PA, Inc. and Professional Laundry Systems West, Inc. (collectively “PLS”) using a combination of cash and EVI common stock.

PLS is a New York-based distributor of commercial and vended laundry products and a provider of related installation and maintenance services.

The acquired companies will operate under the name “Professional Laundry Systems”.

The transaction is expected to close upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions