Maxar moves to protect tax benefits with rights dividend

The board at Maxar Technologies (MAXR +10.2% ) has adopted a tax benefit preservation plan, in large part to hold on to the value of its net operating losses.

As of Dec. 31, it estimates its federal NOL carryforwards at $890M and R&D tax credit carryforwards at $77M.

The new plan reduces the likelihood that changes in the company's investor base would limit future use of its tax benefits (considering IRS rules about "ownership changes").

That includes declaring a dividend of a preferred stock purchase right that will be exercisable if an investor can attain beneficial ownership of 4.9% of more of its common stock, or if an investor already over that threshold acquires more shares, without board approval.

It would enable rightsholders to buy common stock at a 50% discount.

The company expects to hold a special meeting to approve the plan.