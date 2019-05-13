Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.6M (-11.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fsm has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.