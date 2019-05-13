Apple pushes into subscription TV with Channels launch

Apple (AAPL -6%) has opened its push into subscription television, now that Apple TV Channels has gone live.
An update to iOS has brought a new TV app to iPhones, iPads and Apple TV to support Apple Channels in more than 100 countries.
That will mean subscription access to premium nets including HBO (T -0.7%), Smithsonian Channel and Showtime (CBS -4%), Epix (MGMB -0.8%), Starz (LGF.A -3.7%, LGF.B -2.5%) and others. (This is different from Apple TV Plus, which will launch this fall with original programming.)
Apple's cut is still a matter of speculation; the company was reported to be pushing for 30%, while some reports have Apple getting 15% of revenues from those who sign up for streaming plans like HBO Now and Netflix through the App Store.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox