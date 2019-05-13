Navios Maritime Q1 meets expectations - Mintzmyer

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA +3.8% ) posts Q1 earnings within the range of estimates, according to SA contributor J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge.

Mintzmyer, who's long NNA, sees the stock as a deep value play and notes the company's "excellent job" in refinancing a legacy Term Loan B, part the merger with Navios Midstream last fall.

The company is also benefiting from stronger MR product rates and crude tanker levels. It's sold its two oldest VLCCs and have contracted for three fully financed newbuilds.

Disclosure: Mintzmyer is long NNA.

