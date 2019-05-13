CyberArk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+28.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $92.42M (+28.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cybr has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.