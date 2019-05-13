Agilent Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Agilent (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, a has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.