McDonald's aims to improve efficiency through data

McDonald's (MCD -0.6% ) has big plans to use Big Data in an efficiency drive.

Global Chief Information Officer notes in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the company has data on what customers have been purchasing at particular restaurants. "We can start offering suggestions based on all of that information. So if it’s cold outside, and we know when someone buys an apple pie that they’re going to buy coffee, we can start teasing up those things, start prompting our customers. And that data continues to get rich. It gets smarter and smarter with every customer interaction," he observes.

The restaurant company's acquisition of Dynamic Yield is expected to help in the utilization of its huge amount of data, including finding ways to speed up drive-through lines and deliver recommendations.

