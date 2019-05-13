Uber CEO warns of "tough" market ahead

Uber (UBER -11.2% ) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sends an email to employees saying "obviously our stock did not trade as well as we had hoped post-IPO. Today is another tough day in the market, and I expect the same as it relates to our stock."

The exec warns he doesn't expect sentiment to change overnight, and he expects "some tough public market times over the coming months."

But Khosrowshahi advises keeping an eye on long-term value with Uber having "all the capital we need to demonstrate a path to improved margins and profits."

Source: Bloomberg News, which saw the email.