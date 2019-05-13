Bond and utilities in the green as major averages plunge

The growing U.S./China trade war and a bad court ruling for Apple have the Dow and S&P 500 down 2.7% , and the Nasdaq lower by 3.5% .

That's sending big money into U.S. government paper, with the 10-year Treasury yield off a big 7.4 basis points and within a couple of ticks of the year's low at 2.394%. TLT +0.85% , TBT -1.7%

Utilities (XLU +0.4% ) are the only S&P sector in the green, led by NextEra Energy (NEE +0.8% ), Southern Corp. (SO +0.6% ), Dominion Energy (D +0.5% ), and American Electric Power (AEP +1.3% ).