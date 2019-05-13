Bond and utilities in the green as major averages plunge

The growing U.S./China trade war and a bad court ruling for Apple have the Dow and S&P 500 down 2.7%, and the Nasdaq lower by 3.5%.
That's sending big money into U.S. government paper, with the 10-year Treasury yield off a big 7.4 basis points and within a couple of ticks of the year's low at 2.394%. TLT +0.85%, TBT -1.7%
Utilities (XLU +0.4%) are the only S&P sector in the green, led by NextEra Energy (NEE +0.8%), Southern Corp. (SO +0.6%), Dominion Energy (D +0.5%), and American Electric Power (AEP +1.3%).
Not in the green, but outperforming the averages by a mile are the REIT names, the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR -0.4%), and the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ -0.4%).
