Amdocs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dox has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.